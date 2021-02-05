St. Louis County Public Health Reminds Public Concerning Vaccination Eligibility

ST. LOUIS COUNTY – St. Louis County Public Health officials want to remind the public about who can currently get the COVID vaccine after some ineligible Northlanders tried to get vaccinated.

Individuals who receive an email from the county or their employer may use the registration link for themselves it some have been sharing it with others so they can try and register, which is not allowed.

Currently, the county is only vaccinating groups like healthcare providers, and staff and residents at long-term care facilities.

“We know a lot of people want vaccines and supply is certainly limited so we really want to be targeted with our clinics right now,” said Amy Westbrook, the division director of St. Louis County Public Health.

And health leaders say COVID testing is still very important. They say testing numbers are on the decline. Officials encourage people to get tested, especially if exposed to someone with the virus.