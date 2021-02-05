State to Open Community Vaccination Site at DECC Next Week

DULUTH, Minn. – Starting Monday, the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center will be the host to a large-scale COVID-19 vaccination site.

According to a Friday press release, it’s one of multiple permanent COVID-19 Community Vaccination Program sites being launched – there will also be one in Minneapolis.

“Of the approximately 6,000 vaccines initially allotted to the CVP for adults 65 years and older, roughly 1,500 will initially be administered at the Duluth location on February 8,” said SEOC Public Information Officer Jesse Stock.

A third location will be launching next week in southern Minnesota with additional locations possibly launching in the near future.