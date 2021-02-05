UMD Men’s Basketball Snap Five-Game Skid with Win Over Minnesota Crookston

DULUTH, Minn. – Freshman forward Charlie Katona led the way with 26 points and nine rebounds as the UMD men’s basketball team defeated Minnesota Crookston 81-65 Friday night at Romano Gym.

Sophomore Drew Blair chipped in with 22 points as the Bulldogs snapped a five-game losing streak. They’ll aim for the sweep Saturday. Tip-off is set for 4 p.m.