UWS Men’s Hockey Power Past Northland College, Improve to 2-0

Dylan Johnson and Coltyn Bates each scored twice for the Yellowjackets

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The UW-Superior men’s hockey team would follow up a four-goal first period with a three-goal second period as they powered past Northland College 7-1 Friday night at Wessman Arena.

Dylan Johnson and Coltyn Bates each scored twice for the Yellowjackets, while Artur Terchiyev, Ty Proffitt and Pavel Mikhasenok also got the board for UWS. Cameron Coutre scored the lone goal for the Lumberjacks.