Day Out With Thomas to Return to Duluth in August

According to the Railroad's Facebook page, Day out with Thomas is set for August 6-8 and 13-15.

DULUTH, Minn. – The North Shore Scenic Railroad announced Thomas the Tank Engine will be returning to the Northland this summer.

According to the Railroad’s Facebook page, Day Out with Thomas is set for August 6-8 and 13-15.

Families can enjoy a ride with Thomas and his friend Percy, along with live music and other activities.

Tickets are on-sale now, online.