Hermantown Boys Hockey Tops Brainerd, Stays Undefeated

Zam Plante scored twice while Beau Janzig, Aaron Pionk, Gavin Blomdahl and Aydyn Dowd each scored once.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – The Hermantown boys hockey team used a four-goal third period to get the 6-1 home win over Brainerd on Saturday to stay undefeated on the season.

Hermantown improves to 8-0 on the season and is scheduled to play at Duluth East on Tuesday.