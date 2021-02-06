Runners Enjoy the 3rd Hartley 10K on a Chilly Morning

DULUTH, Minn.– It may be a chilly day out here in Duluth but that’s not stopping some avid runners from hitting the trails.

The 3rd annual Hartley Park 10K is just the second race that’s been held this year, with two others cancelled in January due to the pandemic.

“It’s cold today but people come and you know if it’s surprising if you dress correctly you’re fine,” said Race Director Andy Holak.

Over 30 runners were able to start the race on their own to allow them to spread out as they run through the all-purpose trails at the park.

“It’s invigorating. It feels kind of refreshing to get out on a cold day like today and enjoy the outdoors,” said Holak.

All participants in the race received a race shirt and the top male and female runners will get a free entry into next year’s race.

Organizers say as the pandemic continues through the winter, they wanted to hold the race to give runners a chance to still do what they love.

“We just want to provide something for people to do. Something for people to look forward to because so many races and events have been cancelled that we feel like we can provide a safe event for runners to come out,” said Holak.

Some years the track will be slick or icy. But the fresh snow and recently groomed trails created firm pathways for participants.

“Sometimes it’s actually more fun to run in the winter because all of the rocks and roots are covered up by snow so you can run pretty fast,” said Holak.

The wind can also intensify the chilling effect. But runner Gregg Robertson says going through some of the wooded areas helped block it out.

“You can’t match the trials in Duluth,” said Robertson. “You’re breathing harder going up the hills and the wind going through the trees and your shoes crunching on the snow. It’s a peaceful place to be.”

“We’ve had conditions anywhere from 10 below to warmer weather but we’ve had blizzards, we’re been running in snowstorms,” said Holak. “It’s just a fun way to enjoy the winter.”

Robertson says the experience, even in below zero conditions, means everything.

“In all parts of society we need a mental release and running is my mental release, exercise is my mental escape so running is my first go-to. It’s cheap, you put some shoes on and some warm clothes and go,” said Robertson.

The next race set to take place for the Duluth winter trail running series at Lester Park on February 20.