Spirit Mountain Hosts 43rd Annual Atmore Memorial Race

DULUTH, Minn.– Over on Spirit Mountain, one of the biggest ski traditions continued this year despite concerns with the pandemic.

The 43rd annual Atmore Memorial Race started with 2 races on Friday. 88 boys ages 16 to their 30’s competed in 2 single pole slalom races Saturday afternoon shredding down the hill.

Events were spread out over the weekend to keep skiers socially distant with races for the girls set to go tomorrow. Organizers say it’s much more challenging than your everyday run down the slopes.

“They’re trying to get down the hill in the shortest line possible and so what they have to do in order to do that is their skis actually go on one side of the pole and their body is on the other. And they’re hitting those on the way down just about every second,” said Jason Hegg, President of the Team Duluth Ski Program.

Sunday’s action starts at 9 a.m. it will be followed up by an awards ceremony that afternoon.