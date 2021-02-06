Two Arrested After Friday Night Shooting in Duluth’s Lincoln Park

DULUTH, Minn.- Duluth Police officers arrested two male suspects in their 20s, responding to a shooting at an apartment in Duluth’s Lincoln Park neighborhood Friday.

According to a spokesperson with the department, officers responded to a report of shots fired at an apartment in the 2400 Block of West 3rd Street around 7:45 pm Friday.

Once they arrived, authorities learned two gunshots were fired into the backdoor of the apartment. No injuries were reported and all parties were known to each other, the spokesperson said.

Two males in their 20s were arrested and brought to St. Louis County Jail on multiple charges.

Police Chief Mike Tusken posted on Facebook about the incident. According to him, “two suspects enter a home uninvited, threaten victims inside with guns, and upon leaving, fired shots through the door inside of the home.” The suspects arrested are also known to police, he said.

He concluded his post:

Accountability for gun crimes requires police, prosecutors, probation, and courts ensure those whose actions pose a substantial public safety risk to our community by illegally possessing or using guns receive sanctions and sentences that demonstrate our collective desire for zero tolerance for all gun violence.

The incident is still under investigation.

This is Duluth’s second shooting incident of 2021 — the first happening just Wednesday in the Piedmont neighborhood.