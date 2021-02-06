UMD Men’s Basketball Sweeps Minnesota Crookson in Regular Season Home Finale

Charlie Katona led the Bulldogs with 22 points while Joshua Brown chipped in with 19 points and Austin Andrews had 15 points and seven rebounds.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD men’s basketball team continued to dominate on Saturday, getting the 84-45 win over Minnesota Crookston to sweep the weekend series.

UMD improves to 4-5 on the season and will end the regular season on the road for the next two weekends. The Bulldogs are scheduled to play at Bemidji State on Friday, with tip-off set for 6:00 p.m.