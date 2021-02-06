UMD Men’s Hockey Defeats Miami to Sweep Season Series

Cole Koepke finished the weekend with four goals while Kobe Roth scored three times during the two-game series.

DULUTH, Minn. – Cole Koepke would score the game-winner as the No. 5 Minnesota Duluth men’s hockey team got the 3-1 win over Miami (OH) to sweep the weekend series. The Bulldogs also sweep the six-game regular season series over the RedHawks.

Nick Swaney and Kobe Roth (empty-net) also scored for the Bulldogs, while Zach Stejskal made 30 saves. Koepke finishes the weekend with four goals while Roth scored three times during the two-game series.

UMD is now riding a six-game winning streak and improves to 12-5-2 on the season. The Bulldogs are also now sitting atop the NCHC standings, one point ahead of North Dakota. UMD is scheduled to play at Western Michigan next weekend, with puck drop on Friday set for 5:00 p.m.