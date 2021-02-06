UWS, CSS Women’s Basketball Fall at Home

Local rookies played well for their respective teams on Saturday, as Hermantown's Bryton Kukowski led the Yellowjackets with 10 points while Proctor's Liz Frase led the Saints with 10 points.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – In a rematch of last season’s UMAC title game in women’s basketball, Bethany Lutheran once again came out on top, getting the 79-60 road win over Wisconsin-Superior.

Hermantown’s Bryton Kukowski led the Yellowjackets with 10 points in her first collegiate start while Miranda Broberg chipped in with nine points and Ellie Leadstrom had eight points. The Yellowjackets finished the day shooting 33.3 percent from the field.

UWS falls to 2-2 on the season and is scheduled to host Finlandia on Tuesday.

In other action, the Northwestern women’s basketball team spoiled St. Scholastica’s home opener, getting the 68-45 road win.

Proctor’s Liz Frase led the Saints with 10 points and eight rebounds while Morgan Anderson finished with eight points. The Saints shot just 25 percent from the field.

St. Scholastica falls to 0-2 on the season is scheduled to play at Northland College on Wednesday.