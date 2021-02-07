Cloquet Public Library Reopens For In-Person Visitors

The library is open 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

CLOQUET, Minn. – The Cloquet Public Library is back open for business.

The library had closed down for the second time during the pandemic on November 19th to only offer curbside pickup.

Although programs like Movie Nights have been cancelled, the library is facilitating educational projects like make-and-take crafts.

Library staff hope that everyone can follow the proper guidelines.

“Now it’s up to the patrons to be willing to follow the rules to social distance, to spend the time in here doing their business and then leaving so other people have the opportunity use the library,” Cloquet Public Library Director, Beth Sorenson says.

