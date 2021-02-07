Duluth City Crews Tackle 5 Water Main Breaks In Less Than 72 Hours

DULUTH, Minn. – Officials with the city of Duluth said crews have dealt with five water main breaks in less than 72 hours.

The most recent break happened Sunday evening on the 2800-block of Hagberg Street in the Piedmont neighborhood.

As of around 9:30 p.m., a city spokesperson said “crews have shut off the water and are in the process of marking nearby utilities before work can begin to unearth the broken pipe.”

Water is expected to be restored in the early morning hours.

And Sunday morning there was a break on the 9500-block of Grand Avenue, which can be seen in the video above.

That break has since been fixed and water restored to residents in the area.

“Unfortunately, water main breaks are very common during this time of the year,” said Utility Operations Supervisor Chris Kleist. “Our staff is very experienced and equipped to deal with these types of issues, and is committed to restoring water service as quickly as we can.”