Duluth Firefighters Battle 2 Fires During Deep Freeze

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth firefighters battled two fires within 24 hours – and during the city’s coldest air of the year.

The first fire happened around 12:15 a.m. Sunday on the 2200-block of West 2nd Street.

A garage caught on fire.

Officials believe the fire was caused by leaking propane near a heat source.

Nobody was injured.

The second fire happened around 7:25 p.m. in a home on the 4300-block of Regent Street in the city’s Lakeside neighborhood.

The family living inside got out without any injuries, including the family’s cat after firefighters searched for it.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.