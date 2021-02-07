Hospitals Criticize Minnesota COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution



ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Minnesota hospitals are criticizing the state’s coronavirus vaccine distribution system as inequitable, leaving some clinics and hospitals without doses for older, vulnerable patients.

The Minnesota Hospital Association, in a letter to state health officials, says some clinics haven’t received vaccine doses in days.

In January, the state opened up vaccinations to people 65 and older leaving some patients to rely exclusively on the state’s vaccination sites for shots.

Those appointments are secured through a lottery system set up by the state.

Association President Dr. Rahul Koranne says the lottery system is hurting patients and allocations to health care providers must increase.