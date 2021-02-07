‘Love Creamery’ Accommodates Customers During Pandemic

Management says they are grateful to the local community for keeping them alive.

DULUTH, Minn. – During the pandemic many businesses have struggled, including Love Creamery in Lincoln Park.

To accommodate for customers’ needs, Love Creamery developed a more prepackaged take on their products, added a service window to the store to lessen contact with guests, and they even run orders out to cars while continuing to keep prices the same.

“We kind of went into the whole process saying that everyone’s going to be hit by this,” said Nicole Wilde, the owner of Love Creamery. “And this is just not one thing that we’re not going to do is raise prices during COVID and we continue to hold our prices as we have since we’ve started.”

Every Wednesday in February, college students get 20% off their purchase. All they need to do is show their college IDs.