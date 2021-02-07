Soderberg Named to Women’s Hockey Goalie of the Year Award Watch List

DULUTH, Minn. – UMD women’s hockey goaltender Emma Soderberg has been named to the 2020-21 Women’s Hockey Goalie of the Year Award “Watch List.”

This will be the first year that the award will be presented, recognizing the top female goalie in NCAA Division I. The award will join the National Rookie of the Year award and Patty Kazmaier Award, given to the top collegiate player, as awards for women’s collegiate hockey players.

Through 12 games, Soderberg ranks second in the nation with a .963 saves percentage and a 0.94 goals against average. She ahslo has posted five shutouts this season and is on her way to setting new UMD goaltending records.

The “Watch List” recognizes 21 goalies across the country and the winner will be announced at the Women’s Frozen Four in March.