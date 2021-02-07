Sport and Recreational Vehicle Sales Growing

"They just wanted a place of their own where they could get away wherever they decided to go," Yost says.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – As winter continues, recreational vehicle dealers in the Northland are seeing a lot of people eager to hit the road for new adventures.

It has been a wild year for RV dealers, like Bullyans in Hermantown as most of their inventory keeps selling out.

“We’re just starting to get it trickled back in. After we sold it the manufacturers were so far behind because they couldn’t get components for their trailers that we couldn’t even get inventory after we sold what we had,” Bullyan RV Sales Advisor, Chris Yost says.

Because of the pandemic, reps at Bullyan say a large percentage of RV buyers are doing so for the first time.

“They just wanted a place of their own where they could get away wherever they decided to go,” Yost says.

Sale numbers have also been high down the road at RJ sport and cycle as the demand for outdoor vehicles there has never been higher.

“A lot of our customers are really just reserving items that we have on confirmed order,” RJ Sport & Cycle Sales Associate, Tommy Jacobson says.

Besides the regular outdoorsmen, the pandemic is also bringing out people who used to own different recreational vehicles, but now have more time on their hands to use them and are looking to upgrade.

“Why not get back into it. They miss it and they have the opportunity to take advantage of that extra time,” Jacobson says.