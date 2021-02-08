Essentia Health Eases Visitor Restrictions

DULUTH, Minn. – Essentia Health is making updates to its visitor policy as cases of COVID-19 in the area have started to slow down.

According to a Monday press release, beginning Tuesday the hospital will allow one adult visitor per patient per day in all clinics and hospitals.

The hospital says this update will also include emergency departments.

The changes to the visitor policy do not impact Essentia’s long-term-care facilities.

Essentia noted there will be some additional adjustments to the visitor policy in certain departments such as :

In pediatric units, two caregivers are permitted per patient per day.

In neonatal intensive care units, two caregivers are permitted per day.

In emergency departments, two caregivers are permitted for pediatric patients.

In birthing centers, one adult visitor is permitted to visit. The birth partner is permitted at all times and is not considered a visitor. A certified doula will be allowed during labor.

one adult visitor is permitted to visit. The birth partner is permitted at all times and is not considered a visitor. A certified doula will be allowed during labor. People under the age of 18 may visit an immediate family member who is dying when they are escorted by an adult.

Additionally, for adult inpatient COVID-19 patients, no visitors are allowed except for end-of-life situations, when additional visitors may be admitted at the discretion of hospital leadership and the patient’s primary physician.

Chaplains are available to patients and families for support, ritual, and prayer.

The hospital says that it is still requiring all staff, patients, and visitors to wear a mask that covers their mouth and nose.

All approved visitors will be screened for COVID-19 and will not be permitted if symptomatic.

For complete details on the updated visitor policy click here.