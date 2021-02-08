Hermantown Boys Hockey Set For First Match-Up Against Duluth East in 22 Years

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – There’s two words that can describe the start of the season so far for the Hermantown boys hockey team: utter domination.

The Hawks are undefeated at 8-0 and have outscored opponents 73-4. Ridiculous numbers from a team with a ridiculous amount of depth and skill.

“First periods have been outstanding for us. We’ve had great starts so that’s been really impressive. But a lot of our plays are just pucks to the net, hungry, hard. It’s a super competitive group with a lot skill. They’ve been really fun so far,” said head coach Patrick Andrews.

“Losing [Blake] Biondi last year, everybody thought it was the biggest devastation to this school and all that stuff. Then we bring in Zam [Plante] this year. He’s leading the league, and he’s a sophomore, in goals this year. It’s great to see how much every year we’re going to get a new guy that can do that,” senior forward Aaron Pionk said.

But now, the tough part of their schedule begins with a pair of games this week against Double A schools Duluth East and Grand Rapids. And it all starts Tuesday night as the Hawks will face the Greyhounds for the first time in 22 years.

“Never thought I’d play East in high school hockey. It hasn’t happened in so long. We play them in youth hockey and youth sports like that. Doesn’t happen very often. It will be something that a lot of people are going to watch,” said senior forward Cole Antcliff.

“To have two really big games in the same week against rivals, it just prepares you for playoffs and prepares you for big moments. It’s a playoff feel without the playoff consequences,” Andrews said.

Puck drop for Tuesday night’s game at the Heritage Center is set for 7 p.m.