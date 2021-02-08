Minnesota DEED Awards $13 Million in COVID Relief Grants to Theaters, Convention Centers

DULUTH, Minn. – On Monday, the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development awarded over $13 million in COVID relief grants to various convention centers and movie theaters across the state.

One of the grant recipients listed is the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center which is to be awarded $500,000.

The grants include $4.6 million for 15 convention centers and $8.54 million in grants for 73 movie theaters.

The money for the grants stems from the $216 million economic relief package signed into law by Gov. Walz late last year.

Minnesota Convention Center and Movie Grant Recipients: