NCHC Announces Changes to Final Faceoff Tournament

The tournament will now take place at the Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks, ND and will be single elimination from start to finish.

COLORADO COLLEGE, Colo. – The NCHC announced Monday some big changes to the Final Faceoff tournament.

For the 2021 season, it will now take place at the Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks, ND and will be single elimination from start to finish. The Final Faceoff semi-finals and championship game had taken place at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul for the first seven years of the conference’s existence.

The quarterfinals begin on March 12th with the title game taking place on March 16th. For more information, click here.