Pandemic Ignites Passion for Many Hobby Enthusiasts

This Week's Knowing Your Neighbors Take You Inside HobbyTown

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – From knitting to sewing, to books and puzzles, hobbies have helped keep the sanity for many Northlanders during a year we’d all like to forget.

“We’ve had an excellent year,” said Dan Ring, franchise owner of HobbyTown.

Tucked away alongside Miller Trunk Highway in Hermantown, you’ll find this hobbyist’s haven.

“I think people are spending time at home,” said Ring.

If you’re looking for model planes, trains, or an automobile, Ring is ready to help get you going on a new adventure.

“People have more time to get involved with our products,” said Ring. “Most of our product is regular control.”

When the pandemic first hit back in March of 2020, HobbyTown halted operations for about ten days.

“I forwarded my phone from here to my cell phone, and I had customers calling me requesting products,” said Ring.

It was clear, people needed a way to stay occupied, and this place could help them do just that.

“The pandemic has brought people back home and so they spend a lot of time on their hobbies,” said Ring.

He’s been in the hobby business for a total of 26 years.

It’s safe to say he knows a thing or two when it comes to tinkering with plastic or wooden toys.

“People are here because they want to be here,” said Ring.

When his daily grind begins, he’s pleased to be helping customers find materials to perfect their finished project.

“We’re always willing to help people, to answer your questions and give you some directions,” said Ring.

Ring says it’s the quality of service they provide that continues to welcome new and existing creators to walk through the doors.

“That’s what’s nice about a small business – we have the person-to-person contact and we want you to return so we want you to be happy,” said Ring.

Radio-controlled products have been the hot selling items over the past year.

HobbyTown location.