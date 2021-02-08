Prep Basketball: Marshall Girls Win Big at Home, Grand Rapids Boys Victorious on the Road

The Duluth Marshall girls had a big night at home while the Grand Rapids boys used a big second half to get the road win.

DULUTH, Minn. – Gianna Kneepkens scored a career-high 54 points and 16 rebounds as the Duluth Marshall girls basketball team got the 103-77 home win over Hermantown.

The 103 points is the most the Hilltoppers have scored since November 27th, 2018. Duluth Marshall improves to 8-1 on the season while Hermantown falls to 5-3.

In prep boys hoops action, Grand Rapids battled back from a slow start to get the 64-52 road win over Proctor. Brady Bachmann led the way with 17 points while Austin Hanson chipped in with 16 points.