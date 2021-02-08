Recent Cold Temperatures Serve As Good Reminder To Check On Older Adults

"Just be mindful. If you have a neighbor that you know is elderly, it doesn't hurt to go check on them to make sure they have everything that they need," said Mary Bovee, the executive director for Age Well Arrowhead.

DULUTH, Minn. – The freezing cold hitting the Northland, this week, can be a strong reminder to check up on older individuals.

Elderly adults are among the most vulnerable to extreme temperatures and cold conditions.

Recently Duluth Police dispatched a community service officer to help a 79-year-old woman, who called 911 to get assistance shoveling herself out of her home

“She was kind of out stuck and out of options. I was dispatched to the call and arrived to the house. I went in talked with her a little bit and said I am here to shovel you out. She explained to me she felt bad because she didn’t know who else to call,” said Nick Detlefsen, a community service officer for the City of Duluth.

This is the unfortunate reality for many older adults. Some have a tough time getting through the winter season by themselves.

Age Well Arrowhead provides support services during the winter for aging individuals.

The executive director says it’s important for people to keep an eye out for older adults during this time.

“Just be mindful. If you have a neighbor that you know is elderly, it doesn’t hurt to go check on them to make sure they have everything that they need,” said Mary Bovee.

There are many ways you can help elderly folks stay safe as this long stretch of cold weather sticks around in the Northland.

“Making sure seniors have an adequate amount of fuel to keep their furnace going. “It’s kind of difficult for them sometimes to get to the gas tank. It may be something they need assistance with. Also making sure their prescriptions are all filled. making sure they have fresh groceries,” said Bovee.

It is also suggested for older individuals to consider cancelling non-essential medical appointments to avoid going out into extremely cold conditions.

If you are unable to check on someone in the aging population, Age Well Arrowhead provides services for wellness checks.

For more information, click here.