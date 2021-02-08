St. Louis County Sees 900 Small Businesses Apply for Phase 3 Grants

The total amount of aid requested comes out to $16.4 million. The county has $3.8 million dollars in grant funding from the state to distribute.

DULUTH, Minn.- 900 businesses in St. Louis County have sought relief through Phase 3 of the county’s small business relief grants.

So 200 “first tier” businesses forced to close back in November that received no other state aid will get grants first.

The St. Louis County Planning and Community Development Department is now sorting through the applications, removing those that are ineligible, and ranking others based upon the demonstrated need and the type of business.

But according to officials, whether a business closed or not the Governor’s November Executive Order delivered a blow the economy felt by all.

“The overall economic impact is massive,” said Matthew Johnson, Planning and Community Development Director with the County.

“So even if you weren’t directly forced to lose on November 18th, you most likely in many situations felt the impact of COVID-19 by simply the economy shrinking over last year,” he said.

Those grants are set to be awarded by March 15 with funding notifications coming within the next few weeks.

Officials say to follow the St. Louis County website for more opportunities for assistance.