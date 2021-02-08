Yellow Bike Coffee Cafe Expands To Lake Superior College

DULUTH, Minn. – Yellow Bike Coffee Cafe officially opened its new permanent location at Lake Superior College.

The café offers a variety of beverages and food options made to order for students to grab while on campus.

Yellow Bike Coffee Cafe has a flagship store in Hermantown.

The general manager believes opening a location on LSC’s campus reminds people the business is here to stay even through the struggles of the pandemic.

“We’re a relatively new company. We have been around for three and a half years. I think it is letting them know we are here. It’s like on “Horton Hears a Who,” we’re here, we’re here. We’re here and I don’t think we are going anywhere,” said Joel Graff.

The Yellow Bike Coffee campus location is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.