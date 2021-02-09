Auto Parts Stores Remain Busy During Cold Snap

As the temperatures continue to remain frigid, local auto parts stores have been busy with people coming in to get batteries.

DULUTH, Minn. – As the temperatures continue to remain frigid, local auto parts stores have been busy with people coming in to get batteries.

The colder it gets, the less charge is on your battery, which could mean you need a replacement.

And if you are not sure if you should be getting a new one, most auto parts stores offer a free test.

“Hopefully you don’t get stuck out in the cold basically,” said Patrick Hamilton, the general manager at Advance Auto Parts. ”Make sure that battery is up to charge and make sure you have the correct battery in your vehicle also.”

Management at Advance Auto Parts says they’ve been selling about 40 batteries a day since temperatures dipped, which is about average for this time of year.