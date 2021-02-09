More Ice Cover Good for Lake Superior, Experts Say

Experts at the Minnesota Sea Grant say more ice cover on the lake means cooler water in the summer months.

DULUTH, Minn.- While ice on the lake proved almost disastrous for those anglers Tuesday, local experts say even though it’s coming in slowly, the appearance of ice cover is good news for the health of Lake Superior.

“A two degree difference in winter surface water temperature can lead to a 10 degree difference in the summer,” said Jesse Schomberg, Associate Director for Outreach with the Sea Grant.

“If we have really heavy and good ice cover, we’ll have cooler water next summer which maybe isn’t great for people going swimming but it’s really good for the ecosystem itself,” he said.

This is key to the health of fish and other water organisms who need to lay their eggs in cooler calmer water. “We have fish in Lake Superior that are, that are adapted to live in that cold water. and they don’t do as well when the water is warmer so that’s definitely benefits,” said Schomberg.

But experts say due to our mild January the lake is only 10 percent covered with ice right now, so it’s still got a way to go.