Prep Basketball: Duluth Marshall Boys Win Third Straight, Cloquet Girls Hold Off Duluth East

The Hilltopper boys and Lumberjack girls were both victorious at home.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Marshall boys basketball team picked up the home win over Duluth Denfeld 72-46 Tuesday night for their third straight victory.

The Hilltoppers were led by Oscar Timm who finished with 21 points, while Jasper Timm and Alex Olson each scored 17 and 12 points, respectively. The Hunters were paced by Will Woodfork and his 12 points.

In prep girls action, it came down to the wire as Cloquet held on to beat Duluth East 65-62 to sweep the season series. Maddie Young led the Lumberjacks with 17 points while Alexa Snesrud had 16 points. The Greyhounds got a combined 52 points from Ashlynne Guenther and Regan Junneman.