Prep Boys Hockey: Hermantown Tops East, Denfeld Outlasts CEC, Superior Advances to Section Final

Big night on the ice for the Hawks and Hunters, as well as the Spartans who kept their season alive.

DULUTH, Minn. – In a highly-anticipated matchup around the Northland, Hermantown started fast and held on for a 5-1 win over Duluth East in the teams’ first meeting in 22 years.

Aaron Pionk, Ethan Lund, Joey Pierce, Aydyn Dowd and Zam Plante all scored for the Hawks as they stay undefeated on the season. Kaden Nelson scored for the Greyhounds.

In other prep boys hockey action, #2 Superior got the 4-3 win over #3 New Richmond to advance to the sectional final. The Spartans will play at #1 Rice Lake on Friday with a trip to state on the line.

And Duluth Denfeld got two goals each from Kade Shea and Simon Davidson as they defeated Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 7-4.