Proctor/Hermantown Girls Hockey Stays Undefeated With Home Win Over Duluth Marshall

The Mirage improve to 5-0 on the season while handing the Hilltoppers their second loss of the season.

PROCTOR, Minn. – The Proctor/Hermantown Mirage improved to 5-0 on the season on Tuesday night with a 5-1 win over section 7A rivals Duluth Marshall.

The Mirage will return to action on Thursday hosting Grand Rapids/Greenway while the Hilltoppers will look to bounce back from just their second loss of the season next Tuesday hosting the Duluth Northern Stars.