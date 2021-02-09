RailsTV Stays Busy During High Demand for Streaming Games

The service is free to anyone and everyone who wants the watch.

PROCTOR, Minn. – RailsTV has been extra busy this season with their broadcast of Proctor’s varsity and junior varsity games.

This winter alone, they will put on as many games as they do in a full school year due to a high demand from the community who are not allowed at games because of indoor gathering restrictions.

“It’s so important, not just for our community here in Proctor, but for the communities that are visiting for Grand Rapids, Greenway and others who are coming in and they don’t get to travel like they normally would. We had a young lady score her 1,000th point for basketball the other night and we were able to broadcast that so the people who couldn’t be here that wanted to be here could actually see it,” head instructor Ted Kiefat said.

“We started out having to pay way back when we started five years ago. But then we made the decision. We didn’t want grandmas and grandpas, godparents, and aunts and uncles to have to pay and we didn’t want them to have to go through all these steps to sign up to watch this, to sign up to do this. So we just made sure that we just put it on a YouTube channel. You can go to RailsTV.net, click on the logo, brings you right there. No fees. No nothing. Just enjoy,” said Kiefat.

