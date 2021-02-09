Should you Double Mask? Benefits and Trade-offs to Double Masking

Many may be wondering if they should be double masking, especially with the new COVID variants out there.

According to doctors at Essentia Health, if you wear an N-95 mask, double masking is not necessary. Double masking could come into play when wearing a cloth mask that doesn’t have as many layers of fabric. In that case, they recommend that you can wear a medical-grade mask along with a lower grade cloth mask.

“I think whether you single mask or double mask, I think the point is to wear a mask and that it is beneficial both to the person personally and the people around you,” said Dr. Rajesh Prabhu, an infectious disease physician at Essentia Health.

Double masking may have its benefits but doctors also want you to be aware of the trade-offs. With more layers of protection, they may trap humidity and make your mask wet, which would make your mask less effective.