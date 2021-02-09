St. Luke’s Hospital Expands Visitor Policy

DULUTH, Minn. – St. Luke’s Hospital is scaling back its visitor restrictions.

Most patients will now be allowed to have two visitors per day.

Some exceptions do apply, including no visitors for people who are hospitalized for COVID-19, in most cases.

St. Luke’s President says the declining trend in the positivity rates for Coronavirus cases in the county made the decision easy to expand visitation.

“We’re in a safe place as a community and as a hospital. We wanted to bring back visitors to help our patients heal as quickly as we could,” said Dr. Nick Van Deelan.

Essentia Health recently expanded its visitation limits as well allowing one visitor per patient per day, with some exceptions.