St. Scholastica Announces Several Changes for Hockey/Basketball Schedules

The men's hockey team was able to add a non-conference game Wednesday night at Saint John's.

DULUTH, Minn. – Tuesday, the College of St. Scholastica announced that they are postponing all games this week due to COVID-19 protocols.

That includes the men’s hockey game Tuesday night at Saint Mary’s, the women’s hockey game Wednesday at Hamline and Friday against Lawrence, the men’s and women’s basketball games against Northland College on Wednesday, as well as the women’s basketball game Saturday at home against Crown.

