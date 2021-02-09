UMD Women’s Hockey Series at Mankato Postponed

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD women’s hockey team will not be traveling to Mankato this weekend for their series against the Mavericks.

The games have been postponed due to a seven-day pause for all team activities at Minnesota State Mankato due to COVID-19 protocols. This marks the third series that has been cancelled or postponed for the Bulldogs, who are coming off a bye week. They are scheduled to host the Mavericks next week.