Update: 5 Wounded in Minnesota Clinic Attack; Local Man Arrested

BUFFALO, Minn. (AP) –Authorities say five people were shot and wounded in an attack at a Minnesota health clinic and that they arrested a 67-year-old local man.

The five people were taken to hospitals after Tuesday’s attack at the Allina clinic in Buffalo, a community of about 15,000 people roughly 40 miles northwest of Minneapolis.

Kelly Spratt, the president of Buffalo Health, said during a news conference that he didn’t know the condition of the wounded.

The alleged shooter was identified as Gregory Paul Ulrich, of Buffalo. Wright County Sheriff Sean Deringer said Ulrich was well-known to authorities before the attack.

Police Chief Pat Budke said the attack did not appear to be an instance of domestic terrorism, though he didn’t elaborate.

Gov. Tim Walz said at a news conference that “some improvised explosive devices” were part of the attack, though he didn’t say whether any were detonated. And the FBI sent bomb technicians to the scene.

While an exact motive wasn’t immediately known, authorities said Ulrich has had a long history of conflict with health care clinics in the area.