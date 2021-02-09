UWS Men’s Basketball Home Game Against Finlandia Postponed

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The UW-Superior men’s basketball team announced Tuesday that their home game Wednesday against Finlandia has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.

According to a press release, the game has not yet been rescheduled. Six games into their season, the Yellowjackets have only been able to play one game, a road loss this past weekend against Bethany Lutheran. UWS is scheduled to host North Central on Saturday.