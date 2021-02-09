Workers On Two Ends Of The Spectrum Speak About Working On Chilly Days

"Even if you don't think it's going to be cold, be prepared," said Gordon Eggen, a junk removal specialist for Twin Ports Trailer Trash.

DULUTH, Minn. – A blustery cold day with below zero temperatures in the Northland can make indoor work much more appealing.

“I am really lucky to work inside here at Vitta,” said Logan Conley, the assistant general manager for Vitta Pizza.

Those with outdoor jobs know they need to be prepared for the elements.

For many in this area, facing the freezing cold is nothing new.

“Honestly, I don’t mind the cold. I was born here, but I was raised in South Dakota, so I am used to the cold,” said Gordon Eggen, a junk removal specialist for Twin Ports Trailer Trash.

Gordon spent his workday picking up unwanted items in the bitter cold on Tuesday.

He says he bundles up to just stay warm throughout the day.

“I wear about four layers, shorts then sweatpants, then work pants. I got about two pairs of socks on and some thick insulated boots,” said Eggen.

Some people don’t have to worry too much about chilly days as they have the luxury of working inside.

Some of them in very warm places.

“I would not want to be working outside. We have our thousand-degree oven to keep us warm. That’s really nice,” said Conley.

No matter if these folks are spending their days inside or out, they are just happy to have a job they enjoy during this pandemic era.

“I am also really thankful to be working right now with so many people unemployed because of COVID. I am just lucky to have a job,” said Conley.

Since the bitterly cold temperatures are going to be sticking around for a while longer, here’s a piece of expert advice for people working outdoors.

