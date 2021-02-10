Cold Temperatures Lead to a Busy Skywalk in Downtown Duluth

DULUTH, Minn.– While the temperatures may be below zero outside, it’s nice and warm here in the skywalk in downtown Duluth, which has been seeing a steady increase in the last couple weeks with the chilly temps.

“There’s definitely a few more people with me than usual,” said Marie Williams, who was walking home from work.

The 3.5-mile long skywalk system stretching across downtown Duluth has been busy with people getting in some extra steps in or just walking to and from work. Along with going out and doing some shopping downtown, like at Superior Blooms, a floral shop in the Torrey Building.

“Getting that new business has been really important because a lot of how we get our income in the summer is through events and a lot of those didn’t happen,” said Emily Fletcher, who’s the Studio Manager of Superior Blooms.

The shop is gearing up for its busiest time of the winter — Valentine’s Day, selling tulips, roses, and other bouquets. Those at the shop it’s been great to see new customers coming through the area through the skywalk.

“We actually had two people just walk in today and be like, ‘I didn’t know this was here,’” said Fletcher. “Had appointments upstairs or were doing something else downtown and just saw the flowers and stopped in. So that’s always a boost for us and we like having new customers but also helping people bring joy through flowers.”

Besides shoppers, others walking along the paths are walking through on their way to work. Including those like Marie Williams, who uses the system to walk all the way from North Shore Bank Along Superior Street to the DECC to avoid the below zero conditions outside.

“Really nice, especially in these last cold days where the wind chills, I can’t imagine walking from the DECC all the way downtown in that kind of weather just to get to work,” said Williams.

As she walks back to her car to go home. One thing she appreciates most about the skywalk is how simple the walkway can be.

“It’s here but also not as confusing as like the bigger cities as well so i can get to where I need to go without getting turned around,” said Williams.