DECC Donates Gallons of Ice Cream to Duluth Fire Department

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Fire Department received a much-deserved treat today for all they do for the community. The DECC donated 75 gallons of ice cream to the department as part of its “Share the Love” initiative.

“We appreciate the recognition,” said Jon Otis, the deputy chief at the Duluth Fire Department. “It’s always nice to be recognized for things but it doesn’t go unnoticed that this gift comes at a time when our DECC is really struggling.”

The DECC itself has begun to get busier in recent weeks with the symphony, hockey games, all the while doing COVID testing and vaccinations.