Duluth East Boys Basketball Use Strong Second Half to Knock Off Esko

DULUTH, Minn. – Senior Noah Paulson finished with 20 points while fellow senior Mattie Thompson chipped in with 19 as the Duluth East boys basketball team used a strong second half to defeat Esko 68-48 Wednesday night.

Esko’s Jonah Randa led all scorers with 24 points in the losing effort. After dropping a pair of games to Minnehaha Academy, the Greyhounds have won four straight.