Experts Warn Public on How to Stay Safe While Out on the Ice

The risk of falling through the ice or being stranded is something you want to be prepared for before going out ice fishing.

DULUTH, Minn. – 27 ice anglers had to be rescued from Lake Superior in Duluth yesterday.

Waterways like Lake Superior or the St. Louis River can be unpredictable as ice can break off at any time and can be constantly moving.

The Duluth Fire Department says the safest thing to do is not to go out on the ice when it is windy. That along with the current makes a big difference to the safety of those out on the ice.

“It’s really cold,” said Brent Consie, the assistant chief at the Duluth Fire Department. “You know, we don’t want people to be stranded out there for any length of time. Of course, with that kind of cold, it does become an emergency because we have hypothermia or even if someone had fallen into the water, even a greater hypothermia risk there.”

At Fisherman’s Corner in Duluth, management there says to make sure to have the proper equipment just in case.

Some accessories they recommend include ice picks and clothing that has flotation devices built into it.

They also caution people who go out on smaller lakes advising they can be just as dangerous as the big ones.

“Wind and current on Lake Superior is going to make a big difference as it did yesterday where it won’t as much on an inland lake,” said Richard Miller, a sales associate at Fisherman’s Corner. “Again, in those cases, you want to be aware of it if there are any springs that would create thinner ice or a river current through the lake that would create thinner ice.”

If you’re planning to go to a local lake that you haven’t been on before, make sure you call the local bait shop to get a read on what fish are biting on while also figuring out where the safe spots are.

The DNR recommends at least four inches of ice to fish.

Meanwhile, a city spokesperson tells us that at least six people went back out on the lake last night to retrieve their fishing gear before it sinks. The city wants to remind those anglers not to go out there due to the danger associated with the unstable ice, which could put rescue crews at risk for reasons that are unnecessary.