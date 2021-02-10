First Northland Ronald McDonald House Opens

The first Ronald McDonald House has opened in the Northland after partnering up with Essentia Health.

A Ronald McDonald House is a place of refuge for families traveling to get the best care for their children battling cancer or other illnesses. The space includes five bedrooms, along with a full kitchen, family room, and stocked pantry. Management at Essentia Health is making sure people get health screenings before coming into the house as well as keeping up with cleaning.

“Pulling the resources, the support, the loving, the caring that comes with Ronald McDonald House is incredibly important to any community that cares for children, and I’m so proud and pleased of all the great work that’s gone into this to make this a reality here today,” said Dr. David Herman, the CEO at Essentia Health.

There is a waiting list for families to stay at the Ronald McDonald House located on the fourth floor of their building on the five hundred block of East Third Street.