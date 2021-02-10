Health Experts Give Advice for Couples to Stay Safe from COVID-19 During Valentine’s Day

DULUTH, Minn.– Valentine’s Day is just a few days away and health experts are encouraging couples to get creative and find some new ways to celebrate the day and stay six feet apart from other people.

Some options include getting take-out, cooking a meal together, or making a playlist together at home. Even though we’re doing better as more vaccines roll out, it’s no time to let your guard down this holiday.

“The good thing about Valentine’s day that’s a little different from the other holidays we’ve had is that it’s a couples event. And so you don’t need to have a lot of other people, even if you’re usually hang with other couples this is a good year just for the two of you,” said Dr. Jill Foster, a Pediatric Infectious Disease Physician with the University Of Minnesota Medical School And M Health Fairview.

Another idea to stay safe but enjoy the day is to go for a walk or a hike outdoors.