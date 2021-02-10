Hermantown’s Halle Carlson Signs NLI for UWS Women’s Soccer

Carlson spent the past three years on the Hawks' varsity squad and is also a member of the Gitchi Gummi U19 premiere soccer team.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – This week, Hermantown’s Halle Carlson has signed her National Letter of Intent to join the UWS women’s soccer team.

Carlson spent the past three years on the Hawks’ varsity squad and is also a member of the Gitchi Gummi U19 premiere soccer team. She will join a handful of Northland soccer players who are already on the Yellowjackets roster.