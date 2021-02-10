Lake Superior Zoo Offers Unique Date Night Opportunity

"Best Date Ever" Tours Take Place Feb. 12 - 14

DULUTH, Minn. – Just in time for Valentine’s Day weekend, the Lake Superior Zoo in Duluth is offering a fun activity that allows you to spend quality time with a special someone, and your favorite furry friends inside the facility.

The zoo’s annual “Best Date Ever” tours take visitors to meet the barn and Australian animals, as well as a behind the scenes look at their animal care center, and the new Bear Country exhibit.

Health and safety measures will be in place. All guests are required to wear masks for the duration of the tour.

This year, the staff is adding additional features to help enhance the tours.

Guests will be offered hot chocolate, sweet treats, and gift ideas — just in case you may be one of the many partners who forgot the holiday!

Zookeepers say the animals will also receive much-needed enrichment and human interaction which is something they haven’t been able to do since the fall of 2019.

“They’re looking for people to come and pay attention to them,” said zookeeper Jessica Phoenix. “Guests love talking to them and really in the summer when we’re open they come running when people are nearby. It’s fun to see them in the winter and realize how fun these guys do in the winter and everything and maybe show them around, show them what they eat and what we do behind the scenes.”

Tours are approximately 30 minutes long.

Tickets are $40 per person and are offered to adults only.

Guests are encouraged to bundle up! Only a few spots are remaining — click here to register today.