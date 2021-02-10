Local Gym Finds Pandemic Changes Help Business Flow Better

DULUTH, Minn. – Over at Impact Sports Training CrossFit gym in Duluth, management says they made a few changes during the pandemic that are now permanent. To keep up with the restrictions on gyms, they dropped the size of classes from 40 people to 22, but then realized that actually makes it easier to coach and give clients more attention.

They add that spacing people out more for social distancing has been great, because everyone has more space to move around during the workout. They also added a reservation system they plan to keep.

“It was a learning process,” said Chris Bell, the director of performance at Impact Sports Training. “There was no plan in place to operate during a pandemic so we created our own path and it worked for us. It won’t work for everybody but it worked for us and the team that we have.”

During the two major Minnesota shutdowns that impacted gyms, IST pivoted to virtual Zoom workout session sand equipment rental for home use, which turned out to be a hit with their clients, and they continue to do to this day.

Because of all these changes, the business says its revenue in 2020 was similar to 2019, helping it survive.